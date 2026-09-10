NLSIU 34th Convocation Rescheduled To October 17 After September 12 Ceremony Cancelled Amid CJI Surya Kant Row |

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) will hold its 34th convocation on October 17, sources said. The university's Executive Council and General Council approved the revised date on Wednesday.

As per Bar and Bench reports, their sources revelaed the governing bodies have resolved that all graduating students will be formally conferred their degrees on October 17, either in person or in absentia. Students will be required to indicate their preference by filling out a form.

September 12 Convocation Cancelled

The convocation was initially scheduled for September 12 but was cancelled by NLSIU, which cited "unavoidable circumstances".

The cancellation came amid a disagreement between the university and graduating students over the proposed presence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, who is also the Chancellor of NLSIU, at the ceremony.

More than 700 current and former NLSIU students had objected to the proposed attendance of CJI Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra at the convocation.

The development followed the BCI's August 13 decisions concerning the enrolment of NALSAR's graduating batch after students had objected to CJI Kant's proposed presence at their convocation. The BCI initially decided to halt the enrolment of the students before restoring it within hours.

Students' Vote Over CJI's Presence

CJI Kant subsequently met NLSIU students to hear their concerns. Following the meeting, students were asked to vote on whether they would attend a convocation with the CJI present, provided there was no protest or disruption during the ceremony.

Students were also assured that BCI Chairman Mishra would not attend the function.

The vote, held on August 23, showed majority support for the arrangement, with students choosing the option in view of the possibility that the alternative could be cancellation of the convocation. However, the terms were subsequently changed.

Disagreement over public invitation

On August 25, students were informed that they would also be required to issue a public statement inviting CJI Kant to the convocation.

The additional condition led to a fresh disagreement between the students and the university. With no agreement reached on the matter, NLSIU cancelled the convocation scheduled for September 12.

The university has now set October 17 as the new date for the 34th convocation, with graduating students expected to receive their degrees either at the ceremony or in absentia, depending on their stated preference.