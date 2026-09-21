Manika Plastech Makes Flat Market Debut, Shares Slide 5% Soon After Listing

Manika Plastech Makes Flat Market Debut | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: Manika Plastech shares made a subdued stock market debut on Monday, listing at the IPO issue price before falling nearly 5% during subsequent trading.

The stock opened at ₹43 apiece on both the BSE and NSE, matching the upper end of the company’s IPO price band. The flat listing meant investors received no immediate listing premium.

Selling pressure emerged shortly after the debut. On the BSE, Manika Plastech shares declined 4.97% from the issue price to ₹40.86.

The stock fell 5% on the NSE to trade at ₹40.85. Following the listing, the company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹476.07 crore.

IPO Subscribed Over 28 Times

The ₹125.49-crore Manika Plastech IPO had received strong investor interest during the bidding period. The public offering was subscribed 28.14 times on the final day.

The company had fixed its IPO price band at ₹40–₹43 per equity share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹92.50 crore and an offer for sale of as many as 76,74,418 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Money raised through the fresh issue will go to the company, while proceeds from the offer-for-sale component will be received by the selling shareholders.

What Does Manika Plastech Do?

Manika Plastech is a design-led rigid polymer packaging manufacturer. The company produces precision-engineered packaging products for several industries with specialised storage and transportation requirements.

Its customers operate across sectors including energy storage, dairy products, edible food products, paints and chemicals.

The company’s diversified industry exposure allows it to cater to different packaging requirements. However, its weak post-listing performance indicated cautious market sentiment despite the strong subscription numbers recorded during the IPO.

The decline also highlighted the difference between IPO demand and actual listing-day performance. High subscription levels do not guarantee a premium debut or continued gains after shares begin trading.

Investors may now monitor the company’s financial performance, capacity utilisation, client relationships and growth in the rigid polymer packaging market