Monetary Policy: RBI likely to maintain status quo on interest rate

Amid fears of a third wave of coronavirus pandemic and hardening of retail inflation, the Reserve Bank is likely to maintain status quo on interest rate and watch the developing macroeconomic situation for some more time before taking any decisive action on monetary policy.

The RBI is scheduled to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy review on August 6 at the end of the three-day meeting -- August 4-6 -- of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The RBI Governor-headed six-member MPC decides on the key policy rates. The panel had left the rates unchanged last time citing concerns on inflation.

"Higher commodity prices and rising global prices post the robust recovery in a few industrial countries will have implications on production costs. We expect the RBI to be in a wait-and-watch mode as it has limited elbow room to manoeuvre monetary policies," opined Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India.

Shriram Transport Finance Managing Director and CEO Umesh Revankar too said the central bank will keep the repo rate at the present level despite higher inflation.

"The rise in inflation is because of the fuel prices, which will get normalise (in sometime), and the inflation pressure will ease," Revankar said.