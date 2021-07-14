Moglix appoints Mukund Vasudevan as Senior VP-Strategic Partnerships

B2B Commerce Unicorn Moglix has appointed Mukund Vasudevan as Senior Vice President-Strategic Partnerships. Vasudevan will be leading large transformation initiatives for Moglix customers and vendors globally.

Vasudevan brings over 28 years of global leadership experience in the manufacturing and chemical sectors. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, Vasudevan has held leadership positions at Ecolab, Pentair, Schlumberger, and McKinsey and led enterprise customer collaborations in the markets of USA, the Middle East, Brazil, and India.

Addressing queries on his new role with Moglix, Vasudevan said, “I am excited about Moglix’s vision to create the operating system of the future for the manufacturing sector. I look forward to being a part of the Moglix journey to make B2B supply chains more efficient through the use of technology.”

Welcoming Vasudevan to the team, Rahul Garg, CEO & Founder, Moglix said, “Mukund's expertise in the manufacturing and consulting domains will enable us to add value to customers and suppliers in our ecosystem.”

Moglix is one of Asia’s largest B2B Commerce companies. The company recently raised Series E round of funding and attained unicorn status in May 2021.