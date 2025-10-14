 Modi Govt’s Tax Collections Jump 6%, Refunds Fall Sharply In FY2025; Corporate Tax Up, Non-Corporate Refunds Take A Hit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessModi Govt’s Tax Collections Jump 6%, Refunds Fall Sharply In FY2025; Corporate Tax Up, Non-Corporate Refunds Take A Hit

Modi Govt’s Tax Collections Jump 6%, Refunds Fall Sharply In FY2025; Corporate Tax Up, Non-Corporate Refunds Take A Hit

India's direct tax collections rose over 6 percent this fiscal, mainly due to higher corporate tax receipts and a 16 percent drop in refunds. Non-corporate taxpayers, however, saw sharp cuts in their refunds.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Strong Growth in Net Direct Tax Collections | File Image |

New Delhi: India's direct tax collection saw a solid rise in the current financial year, with net collections increasing 6.33 percent percent to over Rs 11.89 lakh crore as of October 12, 2025. This growth came largely on the back of higher corporate tax receipts and a drop in refunds, according to data released by the Income Tax Department.

Corporate Taxes Push Collections Higher

Between April 1 and October 12, net corporate tax collection stood at Rs 5.02 lakh crore, slightly up from Rs 4.92 lakh crore in the same period last year. Non-corporate tax collections rose more sharply to around Rs 6.56 lakh crore, compared to Rs 5.94 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.

Read Also
ITR Refund Showing Processed But Not Credited? Here's Why & What You Can Do To Fix The Delay?
article-image

Refund Issuance Sees a Sharp Drop

FPJ Shorts
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending The Summit For Peace Event With US President Donald Trump?
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending The Summit For Peace Event With US President Donald Trump?
Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here
Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here
'I Am Fully Covered...': Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose Harassed Outside Delhi Temple, Photographer Slaps Man For Touching Her—VIDEO
'I Am Fully Covered...': Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose Harassed Outside Delhi Temple, Photographer Slaps Man For Touching Her—VIDEO
South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Students Demand Suspension Of Wardens, Representation In Probe Panel
South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Students Demand Suspension Of Wardens, Representation In Probe Panel

The total refunds issued till October 12 this year stood at Rs 2.03 lakh crore, marking a significant 15.98 percent decline from Rs 2.41 lakh crore last year. This led to stronger net collection figures despite only a moderate increase in gross tax receipts, which rose 2.36 percent year-on-year to Rs 13.92 lakh crore.

Read Also
ITR Refund Still Not Credited Even After Processing? Here's Why It Happens, What You Can Do To Fix...
article-image

Individual Tax Contributions Rise Too

Revenue from individual income tax, including Securities Transaction Tax (STT), also saw growth. STT collections were recorded at Rs 30,878 crore, slightly higher than Rs 30,630 crore last year. The total net collection, which includes both personal and corporate income taxes, crossed Rs 11.89 lakh crore, up from Rs 11.18 lakh crore a year ago.

Read Also
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based...
article-image

Non-Corporate Refunds Fall Sharply

Interestingly, while corporate tax refunds rose from Rs 1.20 lakh crore to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, refunds to non-corporate taxpayers were slashed nearly by half, from Rs 1.20 lakh crore to Rs 62,359 crore. This has raised questions about refund delays and uneven processing.

Govt Cites Fraud Checks for Refund Delays

The Income Tax Department has said that refund delays this year are due to stricter verification aimed at preventing fraudulent claims. Genuine taxpayers with accurate filings, however, will receive timely refunds, it assured.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Capital Shares Slip After Muted Debut, Stock Falls Over 2% Day After Listing

Tata Capital Shares Slip After Muted Debut, Stock Falls Over 2% Day After Listing

WPI Inflation Eases To 0.13% In September, Food & Fuel Prices See Sharp Decline

WPI Inflation Eases To 0.13% In September, Food & Fuel Prices See Sharp Decline

Tata Motors Shares Fall 40% After Demerger, Company Splits Into Commercial & Passenger Vehicle Units

Tata Motors Shares Fall 40% After Demerger, Company Splits Into Commercial & Passenger Vehicle Units

Modi Govt’s Tax Collections Jump 6%, Refunds Fall Sharply In FY2025; Corporate Tax Up,...

Modi Govt’s Tax Collections Jump 6%, Refunds Fall Sharply In FY2025; Corporate Tax Up,...

Silver Hits Record High Above $52.50 As Safe-Haven Demand Fuels Rally

Silver Hits Record High Above $52.50 As Safe-Haven Demand Fuels Rally