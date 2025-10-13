 ITR Refund Showing Processed But Not Credited? Here's Why & What You Can Do To Fix The Delay?
Many taxpayers are seeing their ITR refunds marked as 'processed' but not credited yet. Delays could be due to technical issues or bank mismatches. Here's what you can do.

New Delhi: Even after filing income tax returns (ITRs) on time and seeing the status marked as 'processed,' many taxpayers are still waiting for their refunds to be credited to their bank accounts. The Income Tax Department has already started disbursing eligible refunds for Assessment Year (AY) 2025–26, but delays are being reported widely.

How Long Does It Usually Take?

Once your ITR is verified, the tax department usually processes the refund within 7 to 21 working days. However, the actual credit to your bank account might take longer. In many cases, it can take 4 to 5 weeks, and sometimes even up to 30 days, especially if there are issues at the bank’s end or pending verifications.

Why Your Refund May Be Delayed

There are a few common reasons behind delayed ITR refunds. These include incorrect bank account numbers, wrong IFSC codes, mismatches in TDS data or Form 26AS, and technical glitches during backend processing. Even if your return is processed, a small error in your bank details can stop the refund from being credited.

What You Should Do

If you haven’t received your refund yet, visit the [Income Tax e-filing portal](https://www.incometax.gov.in). Log in with your PAN and password, go to the Refund/Demand Status section, and verify your bank account and IFSC details. If everything is correct and still no refund has come, raise a Refund Reissue Request. This will restart the refund process and push the credit again.

Record ITR Filings This Year

The I-T Department confirmed a record-breaking number of returns this year. Over 7.28 crore ITRs were filed by July 31, 2024, marking a 7.5 percent increase from last year. The final deadline without penalty was September 15, 2024.

No Need To Panic

It’s natural to worry if your refund is delayed, but in most cases, it’s just a matter of time. Keep checking your refund status and make sure all your bank details are up to date.

