Still Waiting For Your Income Tax Refund? These 8 Hidden Reasons Might Be Delaying Your Money

New Delhi: Many taxpayers are complaining on social media that their income tax refunds haven’t reached their accounts. Even the Finance Minister recently asked the department about such delays. Every year, lakhs of people file ITR and expect refunds, but sometimes the money doesn’t come for months. It's not always due to system delay — many times, small mistakes by the taxpayer cause the refund to get stuck. Here's a simple explanation of why this happens and how to avoid it.

Exactly 90 days passed by but still waiting for my refund. I don't how long i have to wait to get it. This is beyond anything. People are getting refund in hours, in days but i am still waiting. it is so painful. Common, Income tax India, do something. #incometaxreturn #IncomeTax pic.twitter.com/a0PSUSOx1t — Bibhuti Bhusan Samantaray (@bbsrdotcom) September 17, 2025

Mismatch in Details or System Errors

If the information in your ITR doesn't match the details in Form 26AS or AIS (Annual Information Statement), the refund gets held up. Even small errors in bank account number, IFSC code, or using a closed account can stop the payment.

Where is refund??

ITR still not processed!!! pic.twitter.com/Ea8E4rh9oS — A Negi (@asn9009) September 15, 2025

Not Doing e-Verification

Once you file your ITR, you must e-verify it within 30 days. If you don’t do this, your return is considered incomplete, and the refund won’t be processed.

Bank Account Not Pre-Validated

You must pre-validate your bank account on the income tax portal. If your name, PAN, date of birth, IFSC, or account number doesn’t match, your refund will not go through.

Outstanding Tax from Last Year

If you haven’t paid some tax from the previous year, the refund will be used to adjust that amount. This means your current refund may be lower or not come at all.

Data on Gross Direct Tax (DT) collections, Refunds, Net Direct Tax (DT) collections and Advance Tax collections for FY 2025-26 as on 17.09.2025 has been released.



The data is available on the national website of Income Tax Department at the following… pic.twitter.com/iQob5ubTAw — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 18, 2025

Return Under Scrutiny or Audit

Sometimes, your ITR goes under detailed check or scrutiny by the tax department. In such cases, the refund is put on hold until the review is complete.

PAN-Aadhaar Link Issues or Name Mismatch

If your PAN is not linked to Aadhaar, or if your name is different across your bank account, PAN, and ITR, the refund will not be processed. Also, if your PAN is inactive, you won’t get any refund.

Filing on the Last Day

Many people file their returns just before the deadline. This increases traffic on the portal and slows down processing, which leads to delays in refund credit.

Filing Offline Instead of Online

If you file your return using physical (paper) forms, the processing takes much longer. Matching documents manually causes further delay in refund issuance.

What You Should Do

To avoid delays, file your ITR early and complete e-verification immediately. Make sure your bank account is pre-validated and all details like IFSC and account number are correct.

Check your ITR status regularly on the portal. If any documents are missing or there is a demand, respond quickly. If needed, request re-issue of refund from the portal.

Overall, income tax refund delays are quite common, but they usually occur due to minor mistakes that can easily be avoided. By ensuring your personal details and tax information are correct and by completing all steps on time, you can expect your refund to be processed smoothly and without much delay.