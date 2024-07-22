Modi 3.0 Budget 2024: Key Highlights from Economic Survey 2023-24 on Remittances Growth, FDI Prospects, and AI’s Job Impact | -

As the countdown for the Union Budget 2024 presentation began, the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, today (July 22) tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 in the Parliament. The annual document provides an overview of the various sectors, technological impacts and future prospects.

Here is the breakdown of the key highlights of the report:

1. Remittances and Economic Health

According to the economic survey report, the remittances to India are expected to grow by 3.7 per cent to USD 124 billion in 2024 and by 4 per cent to USD 129 billion in 2025.

2. The Role of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from China

The survey discusses India’s options under the 'China plus one' strategy -integrating into China’s supply chain or promoting FDI from China.

VIDEO | Parliament Budget Session: "A lot of steps have been taken on Ease of Doing Business. Nearly 11 steps have been mentioned in the reply, but most importantly decriminalisation of 63 major offences and as a result of which companies today are able to carry on their… pic.twitter.com/JFzQozOnyG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2024

Currently, the Chinese FDI in India is relatively low, but increasing such investments could enhance India’s global supply chain participation.

3. Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Employment

According to the report, the AI's rapid advancement has enhanced productivity. It also added that the uncertainty surrounding its impact on employment across different skill level.

Watch Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman present the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament 👇



⏰ 11.00 am



🗓️ 23rd July 2024



Stay tuned and watch out for LIVE updates on👇



X ➡️ https://t.co/76gY97bgKj



Facebook ➡️ https://t.co/GVfVncu4Ok#ViksitBharatBudget2024_25 pic.twitter.com/16O7frtX2l — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 21, 2024

The survey added that although AI promises a significant productivity boost but at the same time also poses a risk of job displacement in certain sectors.

4. Resilience of Indian Capital Markets

Despite global economic uncertainties, the Indian capital markets reported a strong performance. The headline indices, BSE Sensex surged around 25 per cent in FY24 and reached 80,000 points in July 2024.

I agree with the Hon'ble MP that staffing and filling up vacancies at NCLT & NCLAT is a challenge which we are trying to address. We are conducting periodic interviews, advertising for positions, and working with the Supreme Court so that we get the right members to appoint them… pic.twitter.com/pTU5wtIpE8 — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) July 22, 2024

The report highlights this success to India’s resilience against geopolitical shocks, a strong domestic investor base and a strong domestic macroeconomic outlook.

5. Infrastructure Development and Private Sector Financing

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles has attracted significant investment, generating jobs and contributing to the sector’s growth.

As per the survey report, the private sector financing played a crucial role in building quality infrastructure.