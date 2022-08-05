Mission Met strives to serve executive directors of nonprofits with a wide range of services |

Sometimes taking on the responsibility of an executive of a non-profit organization can be pretty challenging. You have to be a jack of all trades – support and provide for an expanding staff, run interference with your board members, write or develop a grant strategy, oversee your organization’s budget, keep up with the latest trends in your industry, network with local foundations and organization leaders, and if needed, clean the bathrooms. And that’s a Tuesday. Being in such a position requires a lot of experience and outside support in the form of software and consultancy to help you manage the operations efficiently.

Mission Met is committed to this exact cause - to support building sustainable organizations and increasing their effectiveness. They serve executive directors of nonprofits by helping them develop and execute their strategic plans. They accomplish this by providing a comprehensive set of solutions: consulting for strategic planning, training on development of and implementation of strategic plans, and strategic planning software called Mission Met Center. The company aims to develop executive directors in the skills and mindset of successful operations. Mission Met is committed to providing effective solutions for building sustainable organizations and believes that a strong organizational culture is essential to such development.

They are exploring an industry that is often untapped and not fully understood. The question is whether there are enough resources or if they exist in the industry. Many organizations believe that they will be able to grow and develop without proper planning. However, this often proves to be wrong, and failing organizations are often attributed to the executive director’s inability to plan and build property buy-in.

Eric Ryan and Ricky Chilcott are the founders of Mission Met. They believe that by providing practical solutions that can be used to improve planning, they help these organizations foster growth, create greater impact, and solve challenging social problems. Mission Met’s unique approach to strategic planning focuses on developing a sustainable ongoing strategic planning process, keeping the plans simple, and by empowering the board and staff of nonprofits to develop and contribute to the overall strategy and its execution.

The company believes that improving service delivery, strengthening the organizational culture, and building a more efficient system will enable the non-for-profit to enhance its quality of life and meet its objectives.

Mission Met is the brainchild of Eric Ryan and Ricky Chilcott, who were passionate about serving the needs of nonprofits who are already forming plans for their future and want to succeed. The organization's founders believe that everyone wants to contribute to developing a sustainable organization with a mission to run fulfilling programs and fulfill its founding principles. They want to encourage, equip, and provide all necessary resources needed to be able to achieve this goal.

As the organization develops and grows, Mission Met plans to expand its operation overseas and serve non-profits internationally. They are interested in further developing relationships in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, and exploring opportunities in other English-speaking countries.