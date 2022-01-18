Microsoft acquires 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard for $69 bn

Microsoft announced to acquire Activision Blizzard, the maker of popular games like Call of Duty (CoD) and Warcraft, for a $68.7 billion.

This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft's gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.

The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like "Warcraft," "Diablo," "Overwatch," "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush," in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming.

"We're investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first, stated Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:40 PM IST