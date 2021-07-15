Micro finance companies' credit cost seen rising to 5-10% in FY22 on lower collections: India Ratings

"Accordingly, we have revised the MFI sector's credit cost estimate range for FY22 to 5-10 per cent from 3-6 per cent, depending on the geographies of operations/ concentration," the agency said in a report.

It believes that larger MFIs with a diverse customer base are better placed to raise funding at competitive costs. Hence, it has reiterated its stable outlook for large and group-owned MFIs and a negative outlook for the rest for FY22.

During June 2021, with the lifting of restrictions in the first half of the month in the northern and western states of the country, there was a modest improvement in the collection efficiencies in these regions.

In the southern states, however, the restrictions began to ease slowly only towards the second half of June 2021.

It said the restrictions continue to be tighter in Kerala and Tamil Nadu due to slow control over COVID-19 cases.

The agency expects south India-based MFIs (including small finance banks) to witness larger shortfalls in collections in the first quarter of FY22 compared to those operating in other regions.

It also sees the collection efficiency trends to improve over July-August 2021 compared to June 2021, given that around 70 per cent of the borrowers of most MFIs are in the essential goods and services segments.

As far as fresh disbursements are concerned, MFIs significantly curtailed their disbursements during April-May 2021 and the initial two weeks of June 2021, the report said.

The agency, however, said its discussions with MFIs suggest that the operations are gradually picking up on the back of improved mobility, with the staff slowly regaining confidence to venture into the field.

"This by itself would aid the recovery efforts for MFIs," it added.