S&P affirms India's rating at 'BBB-', lowest investment grade for 14th straight year

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-' for the 14th year in a row, and said the government's ability to execute additional economic reforms that spur investment and create jobs will be crucial for recovery from the current economic slowdown.

S&P projected a 9.5 per cent GDP growth in the current fiscal year that began in April and a 7.8 per cent expansion in the following year.

The GDP, which shrank from USD 2.87 trillion in 2019-20 to USD 2.66 trillion in the following year, is projected to expand to USD 3.96 trillion in 2024-25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 envisioned making India a USD 5 trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2024-25.

Forecasting economic recovery to gain pace through the second half of 2021-22 fiscal, S&P kept the rating outlook at stable.

"The government's ability to deliver and execute additional economic reforms, especially those that spur investment and job creation, will be important for India's ability to recover from the economic slowdown.