MICL Group Acquires Ultra-Luxury Sea-View Project In Bandra West With ₹1,000 Crore GDV

Man Infraconstruction announced the acquisition of an ultra-luxury sea-view residential development located off Bandstand in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL Group) on Sunday announced the acquisition of an ultra-luxury sea-view residential development project located off Bandstand in Bandra West, Mumbai. The company said the acquisition marks its third luxury residential address in the Bandra micro-market and further strengthens its position in one of Mumbai’s most premium and tightly held residential locations.

The newly acquired project is expected to have an estimated gross development value (GDV) of more than Rs 1,000 crore. MICL Group plans to position the development as “The One & Only” under its MS Collection Residences vertical, targeting buyers in the ultra-premium luxury housing segment.

Expansion In Premium Micro-Markets

Commenting on the development, Manan Shah said the acquisition reflects MICL Group’s strategy of deepening its presence in premium residential micro-markets with sustained demand and strong absorption. He noted that the company’s Bandra portfolio now includes the recently launched Artek Park at BKC, the upcoming ultra-luxury project at Pali Hill in Bandra West, and the newly acquired Bandstand development. Together, these projects represent a combined GDV of more than Rs 2,350 crore.

The company highlighted that Bandra continues to remain one of Mumbai’s most aspirational and supply-constrained residential destinations, supported by resilient pricing and consistent end-user demand. MICL Group believes the location’s premium positioning and sea-view offering will attract high-end homebuyers seeking luxury residences in Mumbai.

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Project Details And Pipeline

The development is spread across a plot area of more than 30,000 square feet. According to the company, the project has already applied for its Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and is currently progressing through the approval process ahead of launch.

MICL Group said the latest acquisition has expanded its overall real estate portfolio to an estimated GDV of over Rs 18,575 crore. The company also stated that its launch pipeline for FY27 has now increased to nearly Rs 6,600 crore, which it described as the largest launch pipeline in its history. The company added that MICL Group will hold nearly 70 percent stake in the newly acquired off-Bandstand Bandra West project.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company's release and regulatory filing issued by Man Infraconstruction Limited.