MHADA To Cut Water & Power To 2,736 Occupants In 86 Dangerous Cessed Buildings In South Mumbai | AI

The Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction board (MBRRB) undertaking of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to disconnect water and electricity supply to dangerous cessed buildings in South Mumbai after thousands of residents refused to vacate despite repeated appeals and rehabilitation options.

2,736 tenants refused rehabilitation alternatives offered

To protect the lives of residents living in old and highly dangerous cessed buildings, MHADA had offered multiple rehabilitation alternatives. However, as many as 2,736 tenants and occupants have not accepted the options provided by the authority, prompting it to adopt a stricter approach.

Accordingly, MHADA has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to disconnect water supply and to BEST to cut electricity connections to these buildings.

86 buildings declared highly dangerous in annual survey

Every year, MHADA's Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board conducts a pre-monsoon structural survey of cessed buildings in South Mumbai. This year's survey identified 86 cessed buildings as highly dangerous.

These buildings are occupied by around 2,256 residential tenants and 480 non-residential occupants, taking the total number of occupants to 2,736.

Over 30 shifted to camps; others made own arrangements

Considering the risks posed by heavy rainfall, the deteriorating structural condition of the buildings and the possibility of accidents, the Board has undertaken several measures to relocate residents to safer locations. As an immediate safety measure, MHADA has also carried out propping of these dangerous buildings to strengthen their structural stability and minimise the risk of any untoward incidents during the monsoon.

For occupants unwilling to move to MHADA's transit camps, the Board decided to provide monthly rent assistance of Rs 20,000 to enable them to arrange alternate accommodation. However, residents have largely not responded to this offer.

700 transit tenements available; residents want nearby

According to MHADA sources, more than 30 tenants and residents have shifted to MHADA's transit camps, while some occupants have made their own alternative accommodation arrangements.

Rupesh Raut, Resident Executive Engineer, Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board said many residents are reluctant to shift because they fear the transit accommodation being offered is located far from their existing homes, which they believe would disrupt their children's education and significantly increase their daily commuting time.

According to the official, around 700 transit tenements are currently available across Mumbai, including 300 tenements in South Mumbai, but many residents are insisting on alternative accommodation only in nearby localities.

In view of the ongoing monsoon, the Board had already served notices directing residents of dangerous buildings to vacate. As many occupants continued to stay despite the notices, MHADA has now decided to disconnect essential utilities.

Water disconnection has been requested through a letter to the BMC, while BEST has been asked to disconnect electricity supply to the identified buildings.

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