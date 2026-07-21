MMRDA Erects 160-Tonne Trusses On Eastern Express Highway For 13.9-Km Elevated Freeway Extension

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The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved a major construction milestone on the 13.9-km Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension (EFE) by successfully erecting the two main trusses of a segment launcher on the busy Eastern Express Highway, paving the way for the next phase of viaduct construction.

Erection completed in just one hour within traffic window

The operation involved installing two 59-metre-long main trusses, each weighing 160 tonnes. According to MMRDA, the entire exercise was completed within a four-hour traffic window, while the actual erection of both trusses was completed in just one hour.

Officials said the operation was carried out through detailed planning, stringent safety measures and close coordination between MMRDA and the Mumbai Traffic Police to minimise disruption on one of the city's busiest arterial roads.

1,632 precast segments, each 90 tonnes, to be installed

With the main trusses now in place, the segment launcher will begin installing 1,632 precast segments, each weighing around 90 tonnes, span by span. These segments will form the 25-metre-wide single-cell segmental superstructure, enabling faster construction of the elevated viaduct.

The Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension is being developed as a fully elevated six-lane high-speed corridor connecting Anand Nagar in Thane with Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar. The project is designed to provide a faster and more reliable alternative route while reducing congestion on the Eastern Express Highway.

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Once completed, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Thane to approximately 20 to 25 minutes, significantly improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and strengthening one of the region's key transport corridors.

The Eastern Freeway, a 16.8-kilometer stretch from PD Mello Rd near CSMT to Cheddha Nagar in Ghatkopar, has been operational since 2014, offering fast transit out of South Mumbai. However, commuters often faced bottlenecks between Mankhurd and Thane. The addition of the new elevated flyover aims to eliminate these delays, allowing vehicles to travel from CSMT to Thane without encountering traffic snarls and signals.

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