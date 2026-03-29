MHADA Announces 2,640-Flat Mumbai Lottery Across Income Groups, Online Process Starts March 30

Mumbai Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority | Sourced

Mumbai: The Mumbai Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced a housing lottery for the sale of 2,640 flats across various income groups. These flats are located in housing projects at Kannamwar Nagar–Vikhroli, Patrachawl Siddharth Nagar–Goregaon, Old Magathane–Borivali, Gorai–Borivali, Subhash Nagar–Chembur, Gandhinagar–Bandra, Pantnagar–Ghatkopar, Girgaon, Wadala, Kopri–Powai, Mazgaon, Tunga Powai, Lokmanya Nagar–Dadar, Pahadi Goregaon, Antop Hill–Wadala, and other areas in Mumbai.

Applications Begin March 30

Online application registration and submission will begin on March 30, at 3 PM. The advertisement will be published in newspapers and on MHADA’s official website. An information booklet about the lottery process will also be available online.

The application process will be inaugurated through a ‘Go Live’ event on March 30, and the online registration link will be active from 3 PM the same day.

Important Dates

Last date to submit applications is April 29, (11:59 PM). Last date for deposit payment April 30, (11:59 PM). Payment via RTGS/NEFT allowed during bank hours on April 30. Draft list of applicants May 5, 2026 (by 3 PM).Objections/claims deadline May 8, 2026 (by 3 PM).Final list of accepted applications May 12, 2026 (by 3 PM). Lottery draw May 15, at 11 AM (venue to be announced later). MHADA has not appointed any agents, consultants, or property dealers. Applicants should avoid dealing with unauthorized persons. MHADA will not be responsible for any fraud.

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Flat Distribution by Income Group

* Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 145 flats

* Lower Income Group (LIG): 858 flats

* Middle Income Group (MIG): 1,408 flats

* Higher Income Group (HIG): 229 flats

These include:

* 1,762 flats under construction by MHADA

* 371 flats received from redevelopment projects under DCR 33(5)

* 188 flats from DCR 33(7) projects

* 319 unsold flats from previous lotteries

* EWS: up to Rs 6 lakh annual income

* LIG: up to Rs 9 lakh

* MIG: up to Rs 12 lakh

* HIG: above Rs 12 lakh (no upper limit)

Eligibility to apply:

* EWS → can apply for EWS & LIG

* LIG → LIG & MIG

* MIG → MIG & HIG

* HIG → only HIG

Family income includes combined income of applicant and spouse.

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