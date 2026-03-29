Severe LPG Shortage In Bhiwandi Leaves Migrant Workers Queuing Overnight For Cylinders

A sharp shortage of 5-kg LPG cylinders, triggered by ongoing geopolitical tensions in Gulf regions, has begun to severely impact daily life in Bhiwandi, a city widely known for its large migrant labour population. |

Bhiwandi: A sharp shortage of 5-kg LPG cylinders, triggered by ongoing geopolitical tensions in Gulf regions, has begun to severely impact daily life in Bhiwandi, a city widely known for its large migrant labour population. The crisis has left hundreds of workers struggling to secure basic cooking fuel, forcing many to queue up outside gas agencies from midnight.

Limited Stock Sparks Daily Scramble

Bhiwandi’s workforce, largely dependent on small 5-kg commercial LPG cylinders for their daily cooking needs, is bearing the brunt of the limited supply. With gas agencies receiving only 40 to 50 cylinders per day, the situation has effectively turned into a “first come, first served” scramble, leaving many empty-handed.

Labourers have reportedly begun lining up as early as midnight, marking their spots and even sleeping on roadsides to ensure they do not lose their turn. Despite their efforts, the growing crowd each morning far exceeds the available stock. Over the past few days, many workers have returned disappointed after waiting in queues for hours, further intensifying frustration among the community.

Cooking Crisis

The shortage has also disrupted basic living conditions. With LPG unavailable, cooking at home has become increasingly difficult, while alternatives such as hotel food remain unaffordable for daily-wage earners. As a result, the crisis is directly affecting their nutrition, finances, and overall well-being.

Sagar Kamurti, operator of Siddhivinayak Gas Agency, confirmed that the supply of both 5-kg and 19-kg commercial cylinders has been constrained. He stated that while 5-kg cylinders are primarily intended for domestic use, demand has surged significantly. To regulate distribution, the agency has now made it mandatory for customers to submit Aadhaar details and mobile numbers through an application form.

“On Saturday, we received only 120 cylinders, while nearly 400 to 500 customers were waiting in line. It became extremely difficult to manage the crowd, and many had to be sent back,” he said.

Migrant workers have now urged the administration to intervene and ensure an immediate increase in LPG supply to prevent the situation from worsening further.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/