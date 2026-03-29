Mumbai: Hectic Preparations Underway For Mahakumbhabhishekam At Sri Sankara Mattham, Matunga With Shankaracharya On April 6

Sri Sankara Mattham, Matunga | X @fpjindia

Hectic preparations are on for the "Mahakumbhabhishekam" at the Sri Sankara Mattham, Matunga, which will be performed in the presence of the Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth- am Shri Vijayendra Saraswati on Monday, April 6 at 9.00 a.m.

Significance and History

The "mahakumbhabhishekam" is a consecration ritual performed once in 12 years. The mattham was founded in 1939 by the late Venkateshwara Dikshitar , a Vedic scholar who was inspired by the 68th Shankaracharya of Kanchi, Chandrashekarendra Saraswati.

The "poojas" will commence on April 2 with Ganapati "homam", on April 3 Kalasa SthapanamVaruna pooja, on April 4 Vedika pooja sahasrarchana, on April 5 Moola mantram Japam and other poojas will be performed in the run up to the main event. The programme will culminate with a procession at 7.00 p.m. on April 6.

Any amount can be donated towards the event to the Mattham's account no. 1020053000000709 in South Indian Bank, Matunga branch, IFSC Code SIBL0001020.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/