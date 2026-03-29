Nilje Village Near Dombivli Launches Indefinite Sit-In Protest Over Closed Railway Crossing After Five Years Of Neglect

In Nilje village near Dombivli, frustration is no longer simmering it is spilling onto the streets. |

Dombivli: In Nilje village near Dombivli, frustration is no longer simmering it is spilling onto the streets. For the past five to six years, residents have been struggling after the closure of a crucial railway crossing that once provided direct connectivity to the village.

In its absence locals are now forced to take a longer inconvenient route located nearly 1 to 1.5 kilometers away.

Impact on Vulnerable Groups

This detour has turned into a daily ordeal. Elderly residents find it physically exhausting women face safety concerns, and school-going children are compelled to walk extra distances, often risking delays and fatigue before even reaching their classrooms. For many families what used to be a short routine commute has now become a source of stress and uncertainty.

The situation becomes particularly alarming during the monsoon when the alternative route gets waterlogged, making it slippery and dangerous.

Failed Grievances

Parents worry about their children navigating these conditions while commuters struggle to maintain their daily schedules. Residents say the earlier railway gate was not just a convenience but a necessity one that ensured safe and quick passage.

Despite persistent efforts including multiple written complaints formal representations and meetings with senior railway officials such as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) the issue remains unresolved.

Villagers allege that repeated assurances have not translated into any concrete action deepening their sense of neglect.

Political Intervention

With no solution in sight residents finally took a decisive stand. From March 28 Nilje villagers began an indefinite sit-in protest, demanding immediate intervention and the creation of a new accessible route near the old railway crossing. The agitation has drawn widespread local support, cutting across age groups and communities.

Adding political weight to the protest, Rajesh More visited the site and engaged with the agitating villagers. He assured them that the matter would be taken up with Dr. Shrikant Shinde and that a meeting with railway authorities would be arranged immediate to expedite a resolution.

Prominent local figures, including Prakash Patil, Dr. Ramesh Patil, Tukaram Patil, Sharad Patil, Mukund Patil, Baliram Patil, Pandharinath Patil, Ravindra Patil, Gajanan Patil, Janardan Patil, Giridhar Patil, Geeta Patil, and Rajni Patil, along with a large number of villagers, have actively participated in the protest.

For the people of Nilje, this agitation is about far more than a road it is about reclaiming their right to safe, accessible infrastructure.

Until a solution is delivered, residents say their protest will continue, sending a clear message to authorities that basic civic needs can no longer be ignored.

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