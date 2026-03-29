Dombivli Youths Brandish Knives And Sickle In Viral Video, Police Confirm Clip Is Old but Launch Probe

In a shocking incident, a group of 5 to 6 youths allegedly filmed themselves brandishing sharp weapons, including knives and a sickle, and uploaded the video as a social media status. |

Dombivli: In a shocking incident, a group of 5 to 6 youths allegedly filmed themselves brandishing sharp weapons, including knives and a sickle, and uploaded the video as a social media status.

The clip has since gone viral, creating panic in the locality and drawing strong reactions from citizens.

According to preliminary information the video is said to be from the Thakurwadi–Phulenagar area in Dombivli West.

Content of Footage

In the footage, the youths can be seen posing aggressively with weapons in their hands. Some are seen waving knives in a threatening manner while others stand in front of the camera displaying the weapons in a stylised pose. A vehicle with sharp weapons placed on it is also visible, further amplifying the sense of intimidation.

The viral video has heightened fear among residents, many of whom have expressed concern over public safety and the apparent glorification of violence by youngsters. Citizens have demanded strict police action against those involved, stating that such acts undermine law enforcement and create an atmosphere of insecurity.

Police Clarification

When contacted Senior Police Inspector Ram Chopde of Vishnu Nagar Police Station clarified that the video is not recent and appears to be an old clip. However, he confirmed that the police are verifying the details and working to identify the individuals seen in the video.

Authorities are expected to take appropriate action to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

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