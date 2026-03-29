Maharashtra Govt Appoints Licensed Private Surveyors In Every District To Fast-Track Land Measurement And Reduce Backlog

In a major administrative reform aimed at expediting land-related services, the Maharashtra government has decided to appoint licensed private surveyors and survey agencies in every district to ensure faster and more transparent land measurement processes. | AI

Mumbai: In a major administrative reform aimed at expediting land-related services, the Maharashtra government has decided to appoint licensed private surveyors and survey agencies in every district to ensure faster and more transparent land measurement processes. The decision has been approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following a meeting with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Need for Reform

The move comes in response to a growing backlog of land measurement cases due to limited government manpower. Under the new system, trained and licensed surveyors will be deployed at the district level through technically qualified agencies to accelerate case disposal.

According to the government’s order, a fixed schedule for land surveys will be implemented, and notices will be issued accordingly by the Deputy Superintendent of Land Records. In cases where documents are unavailable, officials will prepare a detailed report. Strict action, including cancellation of licenses, will be taken if any corruption or malpractice is detected.

Technology and Efficiency Targets

To ensure accuracy and efficiency, surveyors will be required to use the advanced ‘e-Measurement 2.0’ software. Each surveyor must complete a minimum of 20 cases per month. Survey maps and related documents will be uploaded online and approved by the concerned officers, ensuring transparency in the process.

A district-level committee headed by the District Collector will oversee implementation. The panel will include technical experts from NIC, ITI principals, and land records officials. Eligible candidates include those with qualifications in surveying, civil engineering, or geoinformatics, along with retired survey staff with at least 10 years of experience, up to the age of 65.

Training and Licensing Process

Selected candidates will undergo a two-week training programme conducted by the Land Records Department, followed by an examination. Successful candidates will be issued a two-year license by the Land Records Training Academy in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Highlighting the importance of the decision, Bawankule said delays in land measurement often stall infrastructure projects, industrial investments, and new businesses. “This initiative will ensure timely surveys, reduce public inconvenience, and contribute to the state’s development,” he added.

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