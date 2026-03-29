Kalyan Police Arrest 19-Year-Old Mobile Repair Technician After Recovering Illegal Weapons In Late-Night Raid

In a shocking late-night operation, the Bazar Peth Police in Kalyan West arrested a 19-year-old mobile phone repair technician after recovering a cache of illegal weapons from his residence in the Yusuf Heights building in the Ghas Bazar area. |

Kalyan: In a shocking late-night operation, the Bazar Peth Police in Kalyan West arrested a 19-year-old mobile phone repair technician after recovering a cache of illegal weapons from his residence in the Yusuf Heights building in the Ghas Bazar area.

Tip-Off and Team Formation

Acting on a tip-off received during a routine night patrol, the police team initiated action after receiving credible information that a youth was stockpiling weapons inside a flat in the B-wing of Yusuf Heights. The information was passed through the chain of command following which a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Prashant Andhale, under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sureshsingh Gaud, proceeded to verify the input.

At around 11 pm the police conducted a raid at the said residence. Upon knocking the door was opened by Gausiya Ashiya Hanif Sayyed (43) who appeared visibly nervous on seeing the police team.

The search of the house was conducted in the presence of a policewoman, during which the accused, Yuvesh Hanif Sayyed (19), was found inside.

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Weapons Recovered

During questioning Yuvesh allegedly admitted to possessing the weapons. The police recovered a sharp knife, a fist dagger (gupti), and an iron weapon from the premises. The seized items were documented in the presence of panch witnesses, following due legal procedure.

Subsequently Yuvesh Sayyed was taken into custody. A case has been registered against him at Bazar Peth Police Station for illegal possession of prohibited weapons and for violating police prohibitory orders.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused is engaged in mobile phone repair work. However, the motive behind storing such weapons and their source remains unclear. Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine whether the accused has links to any criminal network or intended to use the weapons for unlawful activities.

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