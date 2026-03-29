Padma Bhushan Vijaypat Singhania Passes Away At 87; Last Rites Held With IAF Tributes In Mumbai

Renowned industrialist, former chairman of the Raymond Group, and Padma Bhushan awardee Vijaypat Singhania passed away in Mumbai at the age of 87. | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Renowned industrialist, former chairman of the Raymond Group, and Padma Bhushan awardee Vijaypat Singhania passed away in Mumbai at the age of 87. His demise has been widely mourned, as he made significant contributions to industry, aviation, and social sectors. His last rites were performed at around 3 PM at the Chandanwadi Crematorium.

Public Homage at Residence

His mortal remains were kept at his residence “Haveli” in Malabar Hill for the public to pay their last respects. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC, and actor Dino Morea were among those who visited to offer their homage.

His funeral procession departed at around 2:15 PM from his residence “Haveli” in Malabar Hill, and his last rites were performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium.

Indian Air Force Tribute

As Singhania held the honorary rank of Air Commodore, the Indian Air Force paid tributes to him. Air Force officials offered their respects during the final rites at Chandanwadi. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence to pay last respects. Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC also attended to offer condolences.

Speaking to the media, Shinde said, “The demise of senior industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee Vijaypat Singhania is extremely unfortunate for Maharashtra and the country. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him. He had a close association with Thane, where his company Raymond operated. He took his industry to a global level. The tagline ‘Complete Man’ truly reflected his personality he lived as a complete man. His achievements, including his light aircraft journey from London to Delhi, will continue to inspire many. On behalf of my family and the people of Maharashtra, I offer my homage.”

Family and Dignitaries Present

Family members, close friends, and several prominent personalities gathered at Chandanwadi to bid a final farewell. His son, Gautam Singhania, appeared visibly emotional during the funeral. Among others present were filmmaker Kailash Surendranath, Ashabai Singhania along with daughter-in-law Nawaz, and socialite Nisha Jamwal, who paid their tributes.

A sombre atmosphere prevailed at the crematorium as Mumbai’s business community and well-wishers gathered to honour the life and legacy of Vijaypat Singhania.

On the demise of former Raymond Group chairman Vijaypat Singhania, Nawaz Modi estranged wife of Gautam Singhania paid an emotional tribute, remembering him as a father figure in her life. “Vijaypat Singhania was ‘paapa’ to me. He was like a second father, especially at a time when my own father was very unwell and could no longer be there for me,” she said. She added that her father-in-law stood by her unwaveringly, offering constant guidance, advice, and support. “He was my pillar of strength protecting me, supporting me, and always being there. I spent a lot of time with him, and he meant the world to me. He was truly a gem of a person, and I will miss him dearly,” Nawaz Modi said.

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