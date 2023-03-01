e-Paper Get App
MG Motor India February sales fall 7% to 4,193 units

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
MG Motor India February sales fall 7% to 4,193 units | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

MG Motor India on Wednesday reported 7 per cent drop in retail sales at 4,193 units in February over the same month a year ago.

The company had sold total 4,528 units in February 2022.

The carmaker said that while booking for the Next-Gen Hector is positive, "the supply situation of select variants is impacted."

MG Motor India is also focused on ramping up the production of premium SUV MG Gloster to cater to the SUV demand, the company said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

