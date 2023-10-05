Metro Brands Appoints Amit Kumar As Senior Vice President, Buying And Merchandising | LinkedIn

Metro Brands Limited on Thursday appointed Amit Kumar as Senior Vice President - Buying and Merchandising from October 5, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Amit Kumar has been appointed as a full time senior management personnel.

Amit Kumar has over 26 years of experience in Retail, Handling Product Development, Brand Management, Planning and Analytics and Franchise Management.

His last employment was with Arvind Fashions Limited. Prior to that he worked with Globus Fashion Stores, Levi Strauss India Ltd., Future Group, etc. He has completed his Post Graduation in Apparel Marketing and Merchandising and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science.

Re-appointment of Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani

Metro Brands last month re-appointed Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani as independent director. He will hold the position for a second term for five years with effect from March 12, 2024.

Metro Brands shares

The shares of Metro Brands on Thursday afternoon at 1:07 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,919.40, down by 0.092 per cent.