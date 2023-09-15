Metro Brands Re-appoints Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani As Independent Director | LinkedIn

Metro Brands Limited on Friday re-appointed Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani as independent director, the company announced through an exchange filing. He will hold the position for a second term for five years with effect from March 12, 2024.

Khemani will hold the position till March 11, 2029.

Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani

Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani, a qualified Chartered Accountant and CFA Charter holder, started his career in capital markets in 1999 at ICICI Securities and then moved to Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. in 2002. He was instrumental in building and scaling up several capital markets and advisory businesses at Edelweiss. He ideated & built the Prime brokerage, Insurance Advisory and Forex & Rates businesses at Edelweiss. In Oct 2018, Mr. Khemani quit as CEO of Edelweiss Securities Ltd. to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams.

Currently, he is the founder of Carnelian Capital Advisors LLP which is a boutique asset management firm focused on investing in various asset classes with an objective to protect and create wealth in the most optimal manner.

Khemani has been associated with several industry bodies and committees such as CII, FICCI, etc.

He was awarded the Young Professional Achievers Award for the service sector by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2014. He is known for his business acumen, talent spotting abilities, taking risk, building institutionalised businesses and deep passion for capital markets.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)