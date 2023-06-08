 Meta Rolls Out Paid Verification In India Months After Twitter, But Legacy Blue Badges Will Stay
Updated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Blue ticks on social media once indicated a public personality's credibility or had to be earned by influencers by increasing their reach. But Elon Musk turned the tables on that, when he rolled out paid verification for $8 or Rs 650 a month, ending the exclusivity of the legacy blue tick.

Meta has joined Twitter by rolling out Meta Verified, which allows users to buy blue ticks on Facebook and Instagram for Rs 699 a month on iOS and Android.

Perks on offer

Those who opt for the paid verification on web, will be able to get it for Rs 599 in the months to come, as Meta Verified is now available in India and Brazil.

Apart from the blue badge, subscribers will also get proactive account protection and quick support, as Meta is exploring more features to be added.

Legacy accounts to be protected

But unlike Twitter, where the legacy blue tick was taken away, Meta will allow those accounts which already have blue badges to keep them.

Meta also wrote that it is evolving the meaning of a verified account, so that more people can have access to verification on its platforms.

Users need to be at least 18 years of age to be eligible and will need to submit a government ID proof, with a picture that matches the Facebook and Instagram profile pictures.

Once that's done, Meta will start actively monitoring accounts with blue badges for impersonation.

