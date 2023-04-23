Is Twitter offering free blue ticks to users with over 1 million followers?

Is Twitter offering free blue tick to users with over 1 million followers? | File

Celebrities, politicians and sports stars have all lost their blue tick after Elon Musk decided that the micro-blogging site Twitter will only offer the blue tick to the users subscribing to Twitter Blue. Now it seems Twitter has made some exceptions as Twitter users who have over a million followers are also receiving a blue tick for free.

Twitter users with over 1 million followers get blue tick

Twitter user hasanabi said that he got a blue tick but he has no idea how he got the Twitter Blue. His tweet read, "I have no clue how this happened, I absolutely did not buy Twitter Blue." He also added that those who bought it should feel bad as Elon Musk buys it for you if you talk enough.

i have no clue how this happened, i absolutely did not buy twitter blue pic.twitter.com/rYzE2ATfla — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 22, 2023

Rachell Valkyrae Hofstetter the co-owner of 100 Thieves has also received a blue tick, but she said that she hasn't paid for verification or given her number. She Tweeted on Sunday saying, "I didn't pay for verification or verify my number lol... Twitter is lying." Valkyrae on April 21 had said that she was unverified, but now she seems to have gotten the blue tick back.

I didn’t pay for verification or verify my number lol.. twitter is lying pic.twitter.com/zYOGHn4SJI — RAE (@Valkyrae) April 22, 2023

Other users like Rex Chapman, Cro who is the host of Red Rank Podcast and Jenn McAllister have also received the blue tick without paying for it. All of these users have over one million followers.

Amitabh Bachchan gets his blue tick back

Even celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan have received their verification tick. Amitabh Bachchan has 48.4 million followers and he in his unique way thanked Musk for giving him the blue tick. He in his tweet also said 'Tu cheez badi hai musk musk."

T 4624 -

ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका !

उ , नील कमल ✔️ लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !

अब का बताई भैया ! 😁

गाना गये का मन करत है हमार !

सनबो का ?

इ लेओ सुना :

"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk ... तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk " 🎶 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Musk pays for Twitter blue for Stephen King, LeBron James and William Shatner

Elon Musk, the Chief of Twitter, has also paid for the subscription of Stephen King, LeBron James and William Shatner. He also offered to pay for the subscription for American computer scientist, venture capitalist Paul Graham.

Twitter legacy verified mark

The micro-blogging site launched the blue checkmark system in 2009 to help differentiate authentic and notable accounts. However on Thursday Twitter said that it will restrict the 'legacy verified check marks' to those who have paid for it. After this many personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Bill Gates and Rahul Gandhi have lost their blue tick.