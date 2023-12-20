 Meta, ONDC Join Forces To Digitally Upskill 5 Lakh MSMEs Through WhatsApp
www.benzinga.comUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Meta, the tech behemoth, has joined forces with the Indian government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to empower small businesses through WhatsApp. This collaboration aims to create conversational commerce experiences, connecting buyers and sellers on the popular messaging platform.

What to know? Meta will leverage its vast network of business and technical solution providers, integrating them into the ONDC ecosystem. This integration will enable these providers to function as seller apps, thereby expanding the reach of the businesses they support onto the ONDC network and boosting commerce.

The partnership also includes a significant educational component. Over the next five years, the Meta Small Business Academy plans to digitally upskill 5 lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The academy offers certifications that equip entrepreneurs and marketers with digital marketing skills, essential for growth on Meta’s platforms.

Additionally, Meta will enhance Sahayak, ONDC’s WhatsApp chatbot, making it the primary channel for seller and customer communication on the ONDC network.

More partnerships along the way: This announcement follows ONDC’s recent collaborations, including talks with Ola Cabs for last-mile delivery services and the launch of the ONDC Official Guide App, supporting various stakeholders in multiple Indian languages.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)

