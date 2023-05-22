 Meta hit with highest ever $1.3 billion fine by EU for violating data protection norms
It had been investigating the matter since three years, and found that Meta failed to address risks posed by the transfer to the fundamental rights of the users.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was grilled in the US Congress, and his firm is facing multiple penalties over data privacy violations. But that hasn't stopped Meta from deploying questionable business practices, and it has been facing regulatory action in Europe as well.

After being forced to let go of Giphy by UK's competition watchdog, Meta has been slapped with a record-breaking fine of $1.3 billion for violating data protection norms.

Company failed to mitigate risks

  • The Irish Data Protection Commission has ordered the European Data Protection Board to collect the penalty, over the transfer of personal data from the EU to the US.

  • It had been investigating the matter since three years, and found that Meta failed to address risks posed by the transfer to the fundamental rights of the users.

Meta unhappy, calls ruling threat to businesses

  • After the Court of Justice of the European Union identified this violation, Meta called the ruling unjustified and flawed.

  • It added that the firm was singled out and that the verdict sets a dangerous example that will affect several other companies.

  • Meta was also given six months to stop the transfer of data from Europe to the US and stop unlawful storage and processing of information there.

