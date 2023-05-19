Tech layoffs: Meta initiates round 3 of job cuts, may fire 6,000 employees

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The tech layoffs have claimed more than 1.6 lakh jobs in 2023 alone, and big tech firms such as Amazon, Facebook and Google have initiated multiple rounds of job cuts. As firms are now feeling the pressure of salary costs because of overhiring during the pandemic, the layoffs aren't slowing down.

Although Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had earlier apologised for firing employees, Meta has moved forward with the third round of layoffs, and 6,000 people may be left unemployed.

Continuation of second round?

The firm's president of global affairs gave the devastating news to the staff in a company-wide meeting, and more details were reportedly leaked online.

Before this, Meta has already fired 11,000 people in the first round of the layoff in November 2022, and announced that 10,000 more will be sacked in March 2023.

Of those 10,000, more than 4,000 jobs have been terminated, and now the rest of the 6,000 will be ousted.

Hitting company morale

Employees will receive notes about the exact date for the latest layoffs to start and an email will be sent to those affected.

The multiple rounds of job cuts without any respite haven't just affected those who are sacked, but is also leaving tech sector employees anxious about their future.