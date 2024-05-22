 Mercury EV-Tech Limited Strengthens Market Position with Strategic Acquisitions
The acquisition of Traclaxx Tractors Private Limited not only enhances Mercury EV-Tech Limited's presence in the tractor component segment but also opens up new markets in the USA, Germany, and the Middle East. This move aligns with the company's goal of becoming a comprehensive EV solution provider.

Updated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 09:31 PM IST
Mercury EV-Tech Limited seems to be making significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, especially with its recent acquisitions and expansions. The acquisition of Traclaxx Tractors Private Limited and Altius EV-Tech Private Limited indicates a strategic move towards diversification and expansion into new segments within the EV market.

 Furthermore, the addition of Altius EV-Tech Private Limited expands the company's product portfolio into the high-speed bike segment, catering to Tier III and Tier IV cities. This expansion broadens the company's consumer base and market reach.

Moreover, the company's venture into hydrogen storage containers and its investment in research and development for special-purpose containers showcase its commitment to innovation and diversification beyond the EV segment.

 With a world-class manufacturing facility strategically located on NH#8 and a wide range of products spanning from 2Ws to 3Ws and lithium-ion batteries, Mercury EV-Tech Limited appears to be well-positioned for growth and success in the evolving EV market. The development of an Electric 4W Loader with 1-tonne capacity further highlights the company's commitment to innovation and meeting market demands.

