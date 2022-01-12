Mercer|Mettl appoints Amit Pal Singh as Chief Technology Officer

Mercer|Mettl, talent acquisition and management firm, has appointed Amit Pal Singh as CTO to lead its technology and engineering functions. Singh will drive organization’s technological vision to support Mercer|Mettl’s growth journey in the coming years.

As the Chief Technology Officer, Singh will be working closely with business, product, and operations to align technology with the organization’s objective. He is going to build upon the existing technology foundation, strengthening it further through the right processes, tools, and structures.

Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer|Mettl, said, “I am delighted to have someone of Amit’s caliber join us. We are confident that his extensive experience will positively impact the company. Technology is a critical vertical for us, and Amit will play a key role to help reach our goals, align them with technological advancements happening around the globe.”

An alumni of IIT Roorkee and IIM Calcutta, Singh comes with a rich and vast experience of nearly two decades and has served at leadership positions across education, publishing, retail, and IT sectors. In his last role at Highwire Press, he led teams globally to build scalable cloud platforms and solutions for the publishing industry.

Amit Pal Singh said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the technology team. I am sure my experience aligns with the company’s vision of building and scaling the next-generation technology competencies required to make globally competitive products and solutions. I am excited about the new challenges and opportunities that await me in this role and look forward to working towards Mettl’s success.”

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:04 PM IST