Mercedes-Benz India's manufacturing plant and select dealerships reopen

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has commenced operation at its Pune-based manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune. Other than production unit, the company's dealership have opened shops as well.

The production has commenced

in a phased manner following the directives from the Government of Maharashtra to reopen and resume operations.

Mercedes-Benz India will gradually ramp-up production in the coming weeks. The company said it is taking stock of the situation. The company has only asked limited and essential staff members to resume the work at the production facility. It is also following

social distancing protocols and mandated safety measures. Other staff members are asked to continue working from home.

Mercedes-Benz India’s select dealers across different regions have also started operations as per the government guidelines and necessary permissions from local authorities.