Mercedes-Benz India sales dip 16%

New Delhi: Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday reported a 15.89% fall in sales in the first nine months (January-September) of the year at 9,915 units as compared with 11,789 units in the same period last year.

It said it "achieved satisfactory sales performance", boosted by September sales, under continuing strong macro-economic challenges from earlier quarters.

"We are glad to maintain our market leadership in the luxury car market despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds from the earlier quarters, and also having a higher base in the segment," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said.

The company has already crossed 10,000 units sales mark in the first week of October aided by strong performance last month and is confident of maintaining this growth momentum by leveraging upbeat customer sentiment, he said, adding, "as a fundamentally strong brand, Mercedes-Benz continues to remain bullish on the mid to long term prospect of the dynamic Indian market."