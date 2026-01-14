 Mercedes-Benz India Becomes First Market Outside US To Locally Produce Ultra-Luxury Mercedes-Maybach GLS
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMercedes-Benz India Becomes First Market Outside US To Locally Produce Ultra-Luxury Mercedes-Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz India Becomes First Market Outside US To Locally Produce Ultra-Luxury Mercedes-Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz India announced on January 14, 2026, that it has become the first market outside the United States to commence local production of the flagship Mercedes-Maybach GLS, underscoring India’s rising importance for ultra-luxury vehicles. The move strengthens the top-end portfolio, enhances customer appeal with “Made in India” models, and reflects strong demand.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday announced that it has achieved a major global milestone by becoming the first market outside the United States to start local production of the ultra-luxury Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The move highlights India’s growing importance for the German luxury carmaker and underlines the company’s strong confidence in the country’s appetite for top-end luxury vehicles.

According to Mercedes-Benz India, local manufacturing of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS will not only strengthen its top-end portfolio but also help the brand respond better to rising demand while reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Indian market. “The decision to start the local production of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS reiterates Mercedes-Benz’s deep commitment to the Indian customers, offering the pinnacle of luxury SUV, ‘Made in India’,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director &amp; CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said. “Local production will further enhance the vehicle’s appeal, reiterating our world-class manufacturing prowess and agility, catering to most demanding customer wishes for such exclusive top-end vehicles,” Iyer added.

Read Also
Pune: Luxury Mercedes Used To Smuggle Liquor In Pimpri-Chinchwad; MIDC Bhosari Police Take Action In...
article-image

In its 2025 sales performance highlights, the German luxury carmaker announced it has sold 19,007 units in India during CY 2025, slightly lower than the 19,565 units sold in 2024. Despite the marginal dip in volumes, the company recorded its best-ever year in terms of revenue. According to the company, the Top-End Vehicles portfolio, which includes the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach models and AMG cars, showed strong resilience and grew 11 per cent year-on-year.

This segment accounted for 25 per cent of total sales, reflecting rising demand for ultra-luxury vehicles in India. The high-performance AMG portfolio performed particularly well, registering a sharp 34 per cent growth, as Indian customers continued to show strong interest in performance-oriented luxury cars. Mercedes-Benz India’s electric vehicle business also maintained its growth momentum in 2025.

FPJ Shorts
'Teju Bhaiya Ka Bhoj Superhit Nahi Hoga Toh Kiska Hoga': Tej Pratap Yadav Reunites With Estranged Father Lalu Prasad Yadav At Dahi Chuda Ceremony
'Teju Bhaiya Ka Bhoj Superhit Nahi Hoga Toh Kiska Hoga': Tej Pratap Yadav Reunites With Estranged Father Lalu Prasad Yadav At Dahi Chuda Ceremony
WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns While Riding Home
WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns While Riding Home
'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace' After Visiting Him
'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace' After Visiting Him
Kerala Lottery Result: January 14, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-35 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 14, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-35 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The company’s battery electric vehicle portfolio grew 12 per cent year-on-year and accounted for 20 per cent of all top-end Mercedes-Benz cars sold in the country. Notably, 70 per cent of the electric vehicles sold during the year belonged to the top-end segment, priced between Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 3.1 crore. These included models such as the EQS SUV, EQS Sedan, Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and the Mercedes-Benz G580. The EQS SUV remained the company’s highest-selling luxury electric vehicle in India.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Auto Component Industry Grows 6.8% YoY To ₹3.56 Lakh Crore In H1 FY26, Exports Up 9.3%
India's Auto Component Industry Grows 6.8% YoY To ₹3.56 Lakh Crore In H1 FY26, Exports Up 9.3%
Mercedes-Benz India Becomes First Market Outside US To Locally Produce Ultra-Luxury Mercedes-Maybach...
Mercedes-Benz India Becomes First Market Outside US To Locally Produce Ultra-Luxury Mercedes-Maybach...
HDFC AMC Profit Rises To ₹769 Crore In Q3, Revenue Touches ₹1,254 Crore, Outpaces Q1 & Q2...
HDFC AMC Profit Rises To ₹769 Crore In Q3, Revenue Touches ₹1,254 Crore, Outpaces Q1 & Q2...
ED Attaches ₹35 Crore Assets Of Suumaya Group Under PMLA In ₹137 Crore Investor Fraud Case
ED Attaches ₹35 Crore Assets Of Suumaya Group Under PMLA In ₹137 Crore Investor Fraud Case
Germany’s Chancellor Merz Declares India Key Partner In Trade, Defence & Technology During...
Germany’s Chancellor Merz Declares India Key Partner In Trade, Defence & Technology During...