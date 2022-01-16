Mercedes-Benz aims to accelerate sales of electric vehicles in India

Mercedes-Benz is planning to accelerate sales of electric vehicles in the country and to bring to the market the locally assembled EQS electric sedan in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to reports.

"We have taken a step by step approach in developing electric vehicle strategy in India. EQC was first available in six markets in India and gradually expanded," stated Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk.

Schwenk further stated said "When we did the rollout of the brand EQC we actually looked into what safe numbers we can expect."

Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of the German Daimler AG founded in 1994, with headquarters in Pune, Maharashtra, India.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 03:07 PM IST