Meesho Share Price Hits Record High On NSE, Surges 13% Today, Up 74% From IPO Issue Price

File Image | Meesho shares surge after listing.

Mumbai: Shares of recently listed e-commerce company Meesho saw a strong rally in morning trade on Tuesday, December 16. The stock jumped over 13 percent to reach an all-time high of Rs 193.44 on the NSE. This comes just days after its successful market debut on December 10.

Stellar IPO debut

Meesho’s shares had already made a strong debut last week, listing at a significant premium of more than 46 percent over the IPO issue price of Rs 111. The stock opened at Rs 162.50, up 46.40 percent from the issue price, and later rose further to Rs 172.70, marking a 55.58 percent gain on the NSE. On the BSE, it debuted at Rs 161.20, up 45.22 percent.

With today’s record high, the stock has rallied 74 percent from its IPO issue price, reflecting strong investor demand and confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

Meesho IPO details

The company’s IPO was oversubscribed by 79 times on the final day. The Rs 5,421 crore issue included a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,171 crore, priced in the band of Rs 105-111. Proceeds from the IPO will be used for cloud infrastructure, marketing, brand building, acquisitions, and other corporate purposes.

Company growth and performance

Meesho has become India’s largest e-commerce platform in terms of annual transacting users and total orders in the twelve months ended September 30, 2025. The platform provides low-cost products to consumers while helping sellers reduce costs.

The average order value (AOV) fell from Rs 336.71 in FY23 to Rs 274.27 in FY25, while the total orders rose from 102.4 crore to 183.4 crore. Annual transacting users grew from 13.6 crore to 19.8 crore, a CAGR of 20.7 percent. Meesho also recorded 13.53 billion average daily product views in FY25, showing high engagement.

Content commerce contributed Rs 12.08 billion in Marketplace Net Merchandise Value (NMV) just 23 months after launch. The platform now has 153.72 million daily active product listings, up from 109.65 million previously. Around 73 percent of orders come from personalised feeds and discovery-led recommendations.

Investor takeaway

The strong listing and subsequent gains highlight investor confidence in Meesho’s growth story, engagement levels, and scalable business model.