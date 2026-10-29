Meesho Board Approves ₹400 Crore Investment In MPPL, USD 650,000 In Kirana Club, Incorporates New Subsidiary

Meesho |

Mumbai: Meesho Limited on Wednesday announced its board of directors has approved a significant investment of up to ₹400 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Meesho Payments Private Limited (MPPL). The investment will be made through subscription to rights issue or further issue of capital in one or more tranches.

Payments Arm Performance

MPPL reported a turnover of ₹1,104.65 lakh and a net loss of ₹2,465.22 lakh for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company stated that the investment is intended to support MPPL's business operations, growth, and to enhance its capabilities and operational efficiency.

New Wholly Owned Subsidiary

The board also approved the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The name application will be submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and a separate disclosure will be made upon incorporation.

Strategic Rationale for New WOS

The new WOS will focus on building in-house underwriting capabilities, controlling product design, and directly managing borrower relationships. This is expected to help Meesho capture lending margins and access institutional funding.

Investment in Retail Pulse Labs

Meesho will further invest ₹18,73,73,721.90 in Retail Pulse Labs Private Limited (RPLPL), an Indian subsidiary of Kirana Club Pte. Ltd. This investment will be made through subscription to or purchase of equity shares, equity-linked instruments, or other permissible securities.

Retail Pulse Labs Performance

RPLPL, incorporated on October 7, 2021, reported a turnover of ₹16.04 crore and a net loss of ₹1.60 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The investment aims to support RPLPL's growth, business expansion, and capital requirements, while integrating ecosystem capabilities.

Investment in Kirana Club

An investment of USD 650,000 in Kirana Club Pte. Ltd. (KC), a Singapore-incorporated entity, was also approved. This will be done through subscription to ordinary shares of KC, which reported a turnover of SGD 45,808 and a net loss of SGD 837,754 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The investment aligns with Meesho’s strategic objectives to strengthen its presence and capabilities in the e-commerce ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.