Meenakshi India Announces 1:2 Stock Split, Record Date Set For October 30, 2026

Meenakshi India Limited |

Mumbai: Meenakshi India Limited announced on October 3, 2026, that its equity shares will undergo a sub-division, changing the face value from ₹10 to ₹5 per share. The company has set Friday, October 30, 2026, as the record date for this split.

Share Split Details

The sub-division will result in each existing equity share of ₹10 face value being split into two equity shares of ₹5 each, fully paid-up. Shareholders will receive two shares for each share held prior to the record date.

Rationale for Sub-division

Meenakshi India stated that the sub-division is intended to make its equity shares more liquid and affordable. The company expects this move to encourage greater participation from retail investors and expand its shareholder base.

Management Commentary

Ashutosh Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director, Meenakshi India Limited, said the stock split is a step towards making shares more accessible to a wider set of investors. Goenka added that the company believes it will improve liquidity and allow more investors to participate in its growth journey.

Key Dates

The proposal for the sub-division was disclosed on August 31, 2026, and approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on Monday, September 28, 2026. The intimation to stock exchanges was made on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Recent Listing

Meenakshi India was directly listed on the BSE Main Board effective July 22, 2026, with trading commencing on July 28, 2026. The stock opened at ₹281.99 on its listing day and remains listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.