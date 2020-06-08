Media veteran Sandeep Goyal named Punjab CSR Authority’s first CEO

Mogae Media’s chairman Sandeep Goyal, who has over three decades of experience in advertising and media, has been appointed as the first CEO of the newly-formed Punjab’s CSR Authority. He will be responsible for attracting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from industry both within Punjab and from outside the state. Goyal will report to the Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Punjab.

The state of Punjab faces a magnanimous challenge of failing to draw CSR spends from brands based within and outside the state. Punjab ranks quite low on India Inc’s priority list for CSR, according to 2018-2019 data. To attract CSR funds to Punjab this special authority was created.

“I am delighted to be selected by the Punjab Government to lead the CSR Authority. It is not an easy assignment. CSR funds are going to be under severe pressure because corporate profits are likely to be seriously impacted by the current pandemic and the lockdowns. Nevertheless, once the pall of gloom lifts somewhat, we will look to build durable and long-term partnerships with industry to support projects that benefit the state, and its subjects, across a broad spectrum of initiatives,,”said. Goyal.

Welcoming Goyal, Vini Mahajan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Punjab, said, “Dr. Goyal has spent more than three decades in the corporate world, both as a professional and as an entrepreneur. He has just the right credentials to lead the newly constituted Authority, given his easy access, past relationships and professional outreach to India’s top corporates.”

Goyal has held various roles in various institutions — president at Rediffusion-DY&R till 2001, as the Group CEO of Zee Telefilms (2001-02) and was also Indian JV partner and Group Chairman of Dentsu India/MENA (2003-08). He has been on governing bodies of AAAI, ASCI, IBF, MRUC and other industry forums. He was the first Indian on the jury of the Global Emmy Awards. Goyal is currently Chairman of the India Advisory Board of Snap Inc. He is also the Chief Mentor of the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB). He is an alumnus of St. John’s school and also studied in Harvard Business School.