Medanta To Invest ₹550 Crore In Varanasi Hospital, 400-Bed Facility To Boost UP Healthcare Footprint

Medanta Expansion Plan Approved. |

Mumbai: Global Health Limited (Medanta) has approved a major expansion plan to set up a 400-bed multi-specialty hospital in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The decision was taken at the company’s board meeting held on March 25.

The hospital will be developed under a build-to-suit and lease model in partnership with Shripal Hospitality and others.

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Rs 550 Crore Investment

Medanta will invest up to Rs 550 crore in the project. This includes spending on interiors, medical equipment and other related infrastructure, while the civil structure will be developed by the partner.

The hospital is expected to be completed within four years, subject to approvals.

Focus on Growing Demand

The new hospital aims to meet the rising demand for quality healthcare in Varanasi and nearby regions. The city currently lacks large-scale advanced healthcare facilities, forcing patients to travel elsewhere for treatment.

The upcoming facility will cater to a population of over 40 lakh people and serve as a key healthcare hub for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Strengthening UP Presence

With this project, Medanta will further expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh. The company already operates hospitals in Lucknow and Noida.

Once the Varanasi hospital becomes operational, Medanta’s total network in the state is expected to reach around 1,900 beds, strengthening its position as a leading private healthcare provider.

Medical College Plan

In a separate move, the company also plans to enter the medical education space. It will set up a medical college with an estimated investment of Rs 322 crore.

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This step is aimed at building a pipeline of skilled medical professionals and improving healthcare access in the region.

Company’s Vision

According to the company, the expansion reflects its long-term focus on improving access to advanced healthcare services in densely populated regions.

Medanta currently operates multiple hospitals across India with over 3,500 beds and offers services across more than 30 medical specialties.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and press releases. It may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ due to market, regulatory, or operational changes.