Medanta To Build 350-Bed Hospital In Ghaziabad, Secures 10,560 Sq Metre Land For ₹165.82 Crore

Medanta |

Mumbai: Global Health Limited, operating under the Medanta brand, announced on 29 September 2026 the acquisition of a 10,560 square metre land parcel in Siddharth Vihar Yojna, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The land was allotted by the Uttar Pradesh Housing & Development Board (UPAVP) through an online auction.

Acquisition Details

The land parcel was secured for approximately ₹165.82 crore on a freehold basis. This acquisition provides the potential to develop a hospital with over 350 beds, subject to necessary approvals from regulatory bodies and the company’s Board of Directors.

Strategic Expansion

Medanta expects the proposed hospital to strengthen its presence in the Delhi-NCR healthcare market. The facility aims to provide tertiary and quaternary healthcare services to the growing population of Ghaziabad and its surrounding areas.

Read Also Assam Takes Major Leap In Advanced Healthcare, Partners With Medanta For Robotic Surgery At GMCH

Management Commentary

Pankaj Sahni, Group CEO and Director, said Ghaziabad presents a long-term healthcare opportunity within the Delhi-NCR market. He added that the Siddharth Vihar land parcel offers a platform to potentially develop a large integrated hospital and expand clinical capabilities.

Network Integration

The new hospital will complement Medanta's existing facility in Noida, expanding its healthcare network across the eastern and central parts of the Delhi-NCR region. The company's focus is on establishing a healthcare institution that combines clinical excellence, experienced medical talent, technology, and patient-centric care.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.