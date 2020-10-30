McDonald's HQ building sells for over USD 412 million

The McDonald's Headquarters building in Chicago has sold for more than $412 million, the largest office property sale in the city since 2018.

The sale was completed on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Chicago Tribune as saying in a rpeort.

Seller Sterling Bay and investment partner J.P. Morgan Asset Management bought the site from Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Studios for $30.5 millions in 2014, and then have spent about $250 million to redevelop it into a 575,000-square-foot building.

McDonald's, one of the world's largest fast-food giant, moved its headquarters into the building in June 2018.

As McDonald has leased 490,000 square feet in the ninth story of building until 2033 for its corporate offices, and 97 per cent of the property has been leased, the deal is a relatively low-risk investment, the newspaper added.