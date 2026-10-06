MBL Infrastructure To Receive ₹81.14 Crore Arbitration Award, Plus 12% Annual Interest

MBL Infrastructure |

Mumbai: MBL Infrastructure announced on 6 October 2026 that the Commercial Court, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has directed the Public Works Department, Government of Uttarakhand, to deposit an amount of ₹81.14 crore. This amount relates to an arbitration award dated 14 December 2024.

Project Details

The award is for the project titled 'Improvement and Strengthening of Roads in the District of Udham Singh Nagar (Package No. C-2)' in Uttarakhand. The company will also receive an ongoing interest of 12 per cent per annum until the payment date.

About MBL Infrastructure

MBL Infrastructure, established in 1995 and listed since 2010, specialises in the execution of roads and highways (construction, BOT, O&M), building, housing, and urban infrastructure, railways/metro, and other infrastructure projects. The company has executed projects across India and maintains its own quarrying, concrete, bitumen, construction material, and tolling divisions.

Forward-Looking Statement

The company noted that certain statements in its document might be forward-looking. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, and technological risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially. MBL Infrastructure stated it is not responsible for actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly update them.

Contact Information

For further information, Anubhav Maheshwari, CS & Compliance Officer, can be reached at cs@mblinfra.com. Nishita Bhatt of Adfactors PR handles investor relations and can be contacted at nishita.bhatt@adfactorspr.com.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.