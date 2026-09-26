Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Draft Released For 1016.9 Sq km Area; Focuses On Sustainable, Economic Development & 51Km Growth Corridor

A drone shot of VIP Road along Upper Lake in Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal Master Plan latest news: The state government has released much-awaited draft of the Bhopal Master Plan 2047 on Saturday. The Draft Bhopal Development Plan 2047 has been prepared for an investment area of 1016.90 square kilometers, which includes 254 villages and is prepared for an estimated population of 45 lakhs (4.5 million).

Bhopal Development Plan 2047 is majorly drafted considering the following four pillars:

1. Conservation of Natural Ecosystem

2. Reforms Driven / Reform-oriented and transformative planning

3. Modern Approach & Citizen Friendly planning

4. Self Sustainable & Economy Booster development / Development that encourages self-reliance and economic activities

The key features of the Bhopal 2047 development plan (Draft) include:

1. Eco-Sensitive Planning (Bhopal sustainable development)

The plan has been prepared keeping in mind the core concept of conserving Bhopal's natural heritage, the Bhoj Tal (Upper Lake) and its catchment area. Additionally, appropriate provisions have been made in the development plan for the conservation of hills, forest areas, ponds, water bodies, and tiger movement areas.

2. Proposal Regarding Economic Development and Employment Generation

Bhopal 2047 development plan has been prepared to accelerate economic development of the city while ensuring environmental protection. Along with the current scenario, the next generation should get ample opportunities in the city. For this, approximately 3000 hectares of land have been proposed under the Growth Corridor.

3. Metropolitan Concept for city's mutual benefit

The proposals of the Bhopal Development Plan 2047 has been planned to ensure it smoothly integrates with the Bhopal Metropolitan Area, and the development in the city and the resources of the metropolitan area can mutually benefit each other.

4. 51-kilometer Growth Corridor for EKAI city, hotels, logistics & airport

To foster investment-friendly environment in the city, a 51-kilometer Growth Corridor has been conceptualised. This growth corridor connects the Education Knowledge Artificial Intelligence (EKAI) City, Airport, proposed CMAU, logistics warehousing, and wholesale sectors, along with various suburbs. A mixed-use, high-density development is envisioned along this route.

A BRTS corridor is proposed for public transport in this 51-kilometere corridor, which can be upgraded to MRTS in the future. In this area, employment-oriented activities like hotels and hospitality, healthcare services, other businesses, the IT sector, AI and data centers, logistics, wholesale trade, hypermarkets, mall-multiplexes, corporate offices, various institutions, education hubs, housing, etc., will be developed as mixed-use. Provisions for unlimited FAR have been made in this area.

The Growth Corridor will be developed as a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zone connecting various radial routes to the city. This aims to boost the connectivity of the regional routes coming from different directions, Growth Corridor and various parts of the Metropolitan Area.

Speaking with The Free Press, Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, commissioner and Director of T&CP (Town and Country Planning) said that the Bhopal’s master plan is a roadmap for planned growth up to 2047. "Mixed land use will be regulated by road width, while residential areas, the environment and the city’s character will remain protected." said Singh