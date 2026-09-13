Bhopal Master Plan Back In Focus As CM Mohan Yadav Promises Action, Backs Traders & Residents | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that the government has taken cognisance of cities where master plans are pending and the department concerned has been asked to take necessary action.

Bhopal's master plan has also been pending for several years.

Yadav agreed that matters related to the issue should be brought to the Supreme Court's notice and the government would act according to its directives. "The subject is sensitive," he said.

He appealed to Congress not to do politics over the master plan. He accused Congress of doing nothing during its government and trying to take fake credit for upcoming developments related to the master plan.

Yadav was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 32nd foundation day programme of the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration on Sunday.

Later, addressing a programme organised by the Sindhi community, Yadav again raised the Bhopal master plan issue. He said the city's master plan had been pending for several years and the government stood with local traders and residents. He said it was up to the government to find a solution to their concerns.

Yadav also spoke about the elimination of the Naxal problem from Balaghat and said the government was strict on law and order.

Referring to the Sagar hooch tragedy, he said one more suspect had been arrested after a brief encounter.

Yadav also said great personalities from the Sindhi community had been given a place in the school syllabus.