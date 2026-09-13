Bhopal Records First Swine Flu Death Of Year; 80-Year-Old Succumbs To H1N1, 45 Cases In 12 Days

Bhopal Records First Swine Flu Death Of Year, 45 H1N1 Cases In 12 Days | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal has recorded its first swine flu (H1N1) death of the year, with an 80-year-old patient succumbing to severe respiratory illness complicated by the infection. The deceased, identified as Ram Singh, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and had pre-existing heart disease, hypertension and Type-2 diabetes. The death comes amid a rise in H1N1 infections in the city, where 65 cases have been detected so far, including 45 in just the past 12 days.

45 Cases Detected In 12 Days

The 45 cases detected over the past 12 days account for nearly 70% of Bhopal's total 65 H1N1 cases reported so far. Health authorities are currently prioritising testing of patients showing severe symptoms.

So far, 232 patients with severe symptoms have been tested for the infection. H1N1 testing in Bhopal is currently being conducted only at AIIMS, while routine testing has not yet started at Gandhi Medical College (GMC).

95% Patients Recover Without Hospitalisation

Dr Lokendra Dave, pulmonologist and superintendent of the Respiratory Institute at GMC, said viral respiratory illnesses generally increase due to changing weather, humidity and cooler temperatures, with H1N1 being a significant contributor.

He said the present number of patients does not suggest an abnormal or epidemic-like situation. Around 95% of influenza patients recover without requiring hospitalisation, while treatment and testing depend on the severity of symptoms.

Elderly people and patients with heart disease, diabetes and other serious illnesses face a greater risk of complications, including pneumonia. Breathing difficulty, low oxygen levels or rapidly worsening symptoms require immediate medical attention.

Doctors Advise Isolation, Masks

Patients showing symptoms have been advised to isolate, take adequate rest, consume sufficient fluids, wear masks and wash hands regularly. Doctors have cautioned against self-medication and advised taking antiviral medicines only on medical advice.

An influenza vaccine offering around 60% to 70% protection is available. High-risk individuals can consider vaccination after consulting their doctor.