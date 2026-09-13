National Lok Adalat Brings Couple Together After 22-Year Dispute In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After 22 years of matrimonial dispute and the marriage of one of their sons, the couple became ready to live together through a compromise in the National Lok Adalat at the District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Saturday.

The couple was married in 2004, and they had two sons. One of the sons of the couple was already married. The court settled 148 matrimonial cases through compromise.

50% of pending cases disposed of: Almost 50% of pending cases have been disposed of in the National Lok Adalat on Saturday. Around 10,700 pending cases and 80,500 cases at the pre-litigation stage were put up for settlement. Around 5,146 pending cases have been settled. Similarly, 12,940 cases at the pre-litigation stage were settled.

Rs 88.68 crore has been awarded: Divyansh Patwari of Bhopal died in a road accident in Delhi on Nov 25, 2023. Family members were awarded Rs 34.5 lakh. The case was registered under the Motor Vehicles Act. Similarly, 743 cases related to traffic rules rule violations were settled, while 589 cases of cheque bounce were disposed of. Similarly, 1,805 cases of electricity were settled and 479 cases of bank recovery were disposed of.