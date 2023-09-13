Max Healthcare Appoints Varadhan Moorthy As Directors Projects | Image: Max Healthcare (Representative)

Max Healthcare Institute Limited on Wednesday appointed Varadhan Moorthy as Directors -Project with effect from September 14, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company also added that D. N. Suresh Kumar, SVP - Infrastructure will cease to be categorised as SMP from September 13.

Varadhan Moorthy

Moorthy is a Civil Engineer by qualification and in his career spanning over 3 decades, he has gained extensive experience in project management and construction technologies. He is an expert in strategic project management and has delivered various prestigious projects.

Moorthy has been associated with both National and International Organizations like Econ Geotech Pte Ltd (Singapore), L&T Construction, Nasser S. AL Hajri Corporation (Saudi Arabia) etc.

His last assignment was in Singapore as Executive Director, Swee Hong Limited where he was responsible for various Government and Private sector projects. Major part of his professional journey has been with L&T Corporation, where he has served for over 25 years. One of the major projects managed by him at L&T was Microsoft Development Centre, Metro Rail Project in public-private partnership along with other construction projects.

